David Wagner Remains Tight-Lipped Over Huddersfield Future Despite Guiding Terriers to Safety

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has refused to comment on his potential future with the Terriers, despite guiding them to Premier League safety this season.

Wagner's comments were in response to Huddersfield chairman, Dean Hoyle, who made the bold claim that Wagner would now be staying at the club.

Whilst speaking to the press (via The Mirror), the 46-year-old was quick to dismiss these comments.

“He puts himself under pressure,” Wagner cryptically claimed before ending the press conference.

These comments coincide with the current rumours surrounding Leicester City as it looks like they may be lining up a suitable replacement for current boss Claude Puel, following a disappointing season for the Foxes.

However, Wagner's previous comments during the press conference may offer some reassurance to Huddersfield fans, who will be desperate to hold on to their German coach.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Wagner said: “To be honest if I am ever able to accept a defeat it’s today (Sunday) - the job was done on Wednesday at Chelsea but we weren’t on the beach, the players tried, we played decent football.

“I think for us there is no doubt this second season in the Premier League is a very important step for this club and it’s future. It’s an unbelievable achievement and we cannot describe how impossible this challenge looks.

“But the players delivered, they did it consistently, we were only in [the] bottom three once and for me it’s the special thing when I think about the future that we were consistently out of the bottom three. I’m proud and happy for everyone who supports this club."

