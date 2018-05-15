Davinson Sanchez Signs New Six-Year Contract as Tottenham Get Summer Business Started Early

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Tottenham have announced that defender Davinson Sanchez has agreed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2024.

Sanchez joined the north London club from Ajax last summer in a transfer worth £42m. He was given the unenviable task of replacing Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, who has struggled with injuries and appears set to leave the club this summer.

However, since making his debut against Burnley last August Sanchez has gone from strength to strength, making 41 appearances and helping Spurs to a third consecutive top four finish.

He was sent off against Watford in December but that was the only blot on his copybook in what was otherwise an excellent first season, now rewarded with a new six-year deal.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Tottenham fans will hope it is the first of many as they prepare for a summer where many of their top players are likely to be in demand, including Alderweireld, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Sanchez, 21, made his international debut for Colombia in November 2016 and is expected to be part of Jose Pekerman's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Los Cafeteros face Poland, Senegal and Japan in Group H.

