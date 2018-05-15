Italian Report Claims Liverpool Eye £60m Summer Bid for AC Milan & Italy Starlet

Liverpool are eying a £60m summer move for 19-year-old AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Italy international, who only signed a new four-year deal at Milan in the summer, looks set to depart the San Siro in the upcoming transfer window after I Rossoneri failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.





Milan have already secured the services of Pepe Reina on a free, and club director Massimiliano Mirabelli has admitted that Donnarumma will be sold if the price is right.

He told Mediaset Premium (via the Daily Star): “He is part of the club’s heritage and we wouldn’t let go of him easily, unless of course someone values him the way he must be valued. If a good enough offer arrived, any of our players could be sold.

"There are far richer clubs out there and we have to choose other paths. Let’s not kid ourselves that we can return to being the Serie A of the past that attracted so many champions. We never will attract them. It’ll be very difficult.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Has committed errors that have directly led to two of Juventus' three goals in tonight's Coppa Italia final — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 9, 2018

According to the report, Liverpool will need to cough up £60m in order to capture the youngster, who is also attracting the attention of French champions PSG.

Donnarumma first burst onto the scene at the San Siro in 2015, when he made his debut aged just 16. He has made a total of 105 appearances for the Serie A giants since, but his relationship with the fans has become increasingly fractious this year.

In December, he broke down in tears after the Milan ultras had unveiled a banner calling for him to leave. More recently, Gennaro Gattuso has had to plead with supporters not to boo the youngster in their final game of the season, after the he suffered two howlers in Milan's 4-0 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final.