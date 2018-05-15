Jack Wilshere Omitted From Gareth Southgate's World Cup Squad But Fabian Delph Sneaks In

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has today been left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia. 

As announced by the Guardian, the 26-year-old has been excluded from the squad following a below par season in which he managed just 12 Premier League starts. Wilshere, who has also battled niggling injury problems over the years, scored just twice in the 2017/18 campaign. 

Following a serious injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, coupled with Adam Lallana's disrupted season, there seemed to be a good chance of Wilshere making the squad for this summer's tournament. 

However, Southgate has opted against including the Gunners star in his side after a physically demanding season. 

Southgate has also informed Joe Hart that he will not be included in his squad, suggesting that Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope will be on the plane over the experienced Manchester City stopper. 

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson also saw his slim chances of being called up squashed after undergoing knee surgery on Monday. Mawson suffered relegation with the Swans on the final day of the season, but had a chance at making the squad due to some impressive individual performances. 

