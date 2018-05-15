Legendary Arsenal Striker Urges Club to Give New Boss 'Time' as Hunt For Wenger Successor Continues

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has asked the club to be patient with their new manager, in order for him to make a real impact.

The Gunners are currently looking to appoint a replacement for Arsene Wenger, after the Frenchman stepped down from his post of 22 years following Sunday's 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Henry emphasised the importance of giving the new manager, whoever that may be, enough time to settle in at Arsenal, while suggesting that the current crop of players are talented enough to work alongside.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Whoever is going to take over is going to need to have time. I think you can work with the team that’s there," Henry said.


"It’s going to be a bit difficult because it’s a group who have been suffering recently, especially in the league. You saw at home that they can play against anyone and match anyone, but away from home they couldn’t."


The Gunners lack of consistency away from home was a major factor in their 6th place Premier League finish, with Sunday's win at the John Smith's Stadium the sole win of an otherwise disappointing 2018.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Henry is confident the foundations for success are in place however, with the Belgian assistant manager citing the Gunners front line as reason for confidence.


"They won at Huddersfield but they've had seven games away from home not winning. You can see there is something there but the consistency wasn't. You have a good front three and a good base. You can have guys that can work - but the new manager needs time."

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is currently favourite to take over the Emirates Stadium, though rumours of an approach for Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri continue to circulate as speculation grows around Wenger's successor. The club are reportedly looking to name their new boss before the World Cup, though time is fast running out.

