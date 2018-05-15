Leicester City Reject Linked With Permanent Departure Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

CSKA Moscow have revealed that they will be doing everything in their power to sign Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa on a permanent basis this summer.

The Nigerian had previously struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since signing for Leicester for an estimated £16m in 2016, scoring just three times in a season and a half at the King Power stadium. A recent loan move back to his former club CSKA has seen his performances improve, with seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances.

Speaking to Russian outlet Championate (via the Leicester Mercury) CSKA sporting director Roman Babeav revealed that the club will be doing everything they can to ensure the deal happens this summer.

"We will conduct this work, but everything will depend on the position of Leicester,” Babayev told Championat. “We would very much like him to stay with us.

“But if Leicester will have a more profitable financial offer on hand than we can offer, then it will be difficult.

“Surely, they want to sell the player, and not loan him again. But we will try to keep Musa.”

However, CSKA will not be the only club keeping an eye on Musa as newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers and Turkish giants Galatasaray are also reportedly showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

Wolves in particular will be looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of their return to the Premier League, but Leicester may be unwilling to sell Musa to a team who could end up being a direct rival next season. Whatever happens, it seems unlikely that we will be seeing Musa in a Leicester City shirt again.

