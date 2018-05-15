Liverpool Defender Aims Jibes at Big Spending Rivals Ahead of UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has had a dig at his side's Premier League rivals by insisting that success is 'not about money'.

Lovren was keen to stress to the Sun that success on the pitch is 'about your teammates' as Liverpool prepare to face Real Madrid in final of the Champions League in Kiev later this month.

While not naming any names, Lovren was almost certainly taking a dig at big-spenders Manchester City, who have won the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season.

The Croatian defender even went as far as saying that he thinks Liverpool are as good as any other team in the world, something which they will have to prove in the toughest of encounters against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

The Reds sealed fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-0 victory over Brighton on Sunday, and now head to Spain for a three-day training camp in Marbella ahead of the Champions League final.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It will be a chance for Liverpool to strengthen their team spirit even further, something which Lovren views as the key to glory.

“There are teams spending a lot of money and buying top players from all over the world but it is not about money - it is about your team-mates," Lovren explained.

"We have a team squad that compares with every team in the world. We have shown that in the Champions League.

“We will now have a little rest and then we go to Spain for a few days team building and we will be ready for the final.

“The most important thing was that we beat Brighton and we are in the Champions League again. Everyone deserved that. Every year it is more difficult to get into the top four."