Mohamed Salah Addresses Speculation Over Liverpool Future & Praises Impact of Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah has insisted he is happy at Liverpool following increasing speculation that his spectacular season will see him move away from Anfield after just one-year at the club, as he praised the impact of manger Jurgen Klopp.

The Egypt international has won seemingly every individual award on offer this season, after his emphatic return to England's top flight saw the 25-year-old net 44 goals in all competitions this season - with just one game remaining.

With an incredible level of output all season seeing him named PFA Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and the Premier League Golden Boot winner - just to name a few - Barcelona and Real Madrid have emerged as potential suitors after keeping tabs on the former Chelsea man.

However, Salah has looked to dispel any rumours linking him with an Anfield exit as he insisted he is happy on Merseyside working alongside Klopp and aiming to lift the Champions League in less than two weeks time.

"All that I can say is that I’m happy to be here and I’m adapted to the prevailing atmosphere. I’m thinking to end the season in the perfect way," Salah told Egyptian TV station ON ENT.

"A coach makes a difference, as does the way of playing. Even your teammates make a big difference. But, the scale of the players’ development is the most essential.

"It looks like a puzzle with all of its pieces, you can’t make a complete scene with some pieces only. Both my teammates and the coach helped me a lot, nothing is solo.

"He [Klopp] knows how to deal with each match as a single match. And he knows how to play with each team in accordance with their strengths and weaknesses. He also knows how to deal with his players very well."

When asked if he was surprised at how he has been able to take his game to the next level at Liverpool, he added: "If you compared me now to myself a year ago, you would definitely find a change. Two years ago is different from a year ago, three years ago is different from two years ago and so on.

"There is quite a change by time, thank God. I am always trying to improve my performance every year. That’s why I see myself always in a better position. So, I try to develop myself in various aspects."

Despite his long list of accolades, Salah remains humbled by the praise he has received and continues to resist making any comparisons between himself and two of football's greatest ever players in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.