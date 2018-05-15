Premier League German Duo 'in Hot Water' After Greeting Controversial Turkish President

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Premier League stars Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan could be in trouble with the German FA after being pictured with the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his electoral campaign.

The Arsenal and Manchester City players are both of Turkish descent, and were joined by Everton's Cenk Tosun in greeting Erdogan in London.

The German FA believe the duo were 'manipulated' into taking photos with Erdogan, who doesn't represent the country's values.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "The DFB of course respects the special situation for our players with migrant backgrounds, but football and the DFB stands for values that Mr. Erdogan does not sufficiently respect.

"Therefore, it is not a good thing that our internationals have let themselves be exploited for his election campaign stunt. It certainly hasn’t helped the DFB’s integration efforts."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Oliver Bierhoff, the national team's coordinator, added: "I still have absolutely no doubts about Mesut [Ozil] and Ilkay’s [Gundogan] commitment to playing for the Germany national team and how much they identify with our values.

"They were unaware of the symbolism of these pictures, but we cannot endorse it, and we will discuss the matter with the players."

Both are highly likely to still be a part of the World Cup squad, with Germany determined to retain their crown as world champions. They'll need their strongest possible squad if they're to beat the likes Brazil, Spain and France.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)