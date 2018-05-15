Report Claims West Ham Goalkeeper Joe Hart Has Been Told He Will Not Be in England World Cup Squad

West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart has been told that he will not be part of the England squad heading to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the stopper, on loan from Manchester City, has been informed of the news ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad announcement, which is set to take place this week

BREAKING: @SkySportsNews understands Joe Hart has been told he will not be part of England’s 23-man squad heading to the World Cup in Russia. #SSN pic.twitter.com/WluWj1FwCf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 15, 2018

The news could boost the hopes of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been on fine form this season for Sean Dyche's side. Despite his form, which has seen him claim Burnley's Player of the Year award, his place on the plane was in doubt due to Joe Hart's previous experience at major tournaments.

It looks almost certain that Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford will be on the plane to Russia, and it now looks increasingly likely that they will be joined by Pope rather than Hart.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has been in fine form lately and has made a late push for a place in Southgate's 23-man squad.

Hart, who has recently turned 31, has fallen out of favour since he was dropped by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and sent out on loan. Many were calling for him to travel to Russia though, as he has 75 caps for the Three Lions.