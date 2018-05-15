Sam Allardyce Set for Everton Exit This Week as Toffees Renew Pursuit of Marco Silva

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Sam Allardyce's troubled managerial reign at Everton is set to come to an end this week as the club's owners acknowledge his unpopularity among Toffees supporters.

Allardyce was appointed in November last year and managed to guide Everton to a top half finish, but inconsistent results and an uninspiring style of football have led to calls for his contract to be terminated at the end of the season.

It seems that these calls will be heeded as majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri prepares to meet Allardyce in the next few days for what might be the last time.

The Telegraph reports that this meeting will most likely result in Allardyce's departure by mutual consent. With a year left on his contract, Allardyce can expected a handsome payout to ease the parting blow.

Appearing on Sky Sports on Monday, Allardyce admitted that he did not know what his future would hold beyond the meeting with Moshiri.

“Who knows what is going to happen next. The season is over. I’m going to have a meeting with Farhad and then I am going on my holidays,” he said. "I've done all that I can."

If Allardyce departs, Everton may go back in for Marco Silva, who they tried to sign in November before appointing Allardyce. Watford rebuffed Everton's advances but Silva was unsettled and a run of bad form resulted in him leaving Vicarage Road in January.

Moshiri has targeted Champions League football and Everton have also been linked with two Portuguese managers who have experience in the competition. 

Sergio Conceicao of Porto and Paulo Fonseca of Shakhtar Donetsk both led their sides to the last 16 this season.

