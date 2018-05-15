Sergio Busquets Lays Down Contract Ultimatum to Barcelona Board With Veteran Star Prepared to Leave

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Sergio Busquets has laid down a contract ultimatum to Barcelona after growing dissatisfied with the terms of his current deal and has told club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to table a bumper new deal or risk losing him to a host of interested suitors. 

The midfielder put pen to paper on new five-year deal until 2021 in September 2016 - with the option for a further two-years - which elevated the 29-year-old into the club's top bracket of earners below only Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Busquets takes home €14m-a-year with a further €2.6m to be added at the conclusion of the season following the titles picked up throughout the campaign. The supposed demand for more money comes after the midfielder expressed that he deserves more recognition for his role for both club and country.


According to Mundo Deportivo, Busquets grew dissatisfied with his earnings just over a year into his new contract and first asked for a raise on his own accord two months ago, resulting in widespread disappointment at the club as it was not his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, who made the request. 

Busquests has since re-approached the Barça hierarchy, but has been turned away as the club remain focused on securing Samuel Umtiti's future at the club, amid interest from Manchester United


As a result, the 29-year-old has told Barcelona that he can offer a list of clubs ready to sign him should they fail to reach an agreement - a tactic which Busquets reportedly told his agent has been used by other teammates.

However, Barcelona reportedly have little room to accommodate their midfielder's request with their salary allowances already under strain as they look to keep within UEFA's limit and they remain unwilling to set an unwanted precedent.

Busquets has a release clause of €200m and is reportedly of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, who have followed the midfielder for years. 

