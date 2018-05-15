Swansea City Defender Alfie Mawson to Miss Out on FIFA World Cup After Undergoing Knee Surgery

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson won't be heading to this year's World Cup after undergoing successful knee surgery, according to BBC.

The 24-year-old was tipped to be part of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia after an impressive season with Swansea, despite their relegation, but he will have to wait it out as he heals for the upcoming season.

The player's knee problem is believed to have stemmed from an injury he suffered in a warm-up ahead of an FA Cup match at Sheffield Wednesday last February. But he still managed to emerge as one of the Swans' best performers in what was an underwhelming overall campaign.

The player, seemingly intent on starting next season fully fit, opted to have his knee surgery at the end of the term. But the Welsh side will struggle to hold on to him, given he attention he has attracted from Premier League sides.

Mawson joined the Swans for just £5m on a four-year deal from Barnsley in 2016, and he's likely to make them a neat profit if sold this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)