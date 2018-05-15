West Ham Meet Shakhtar Donetsk Boss Paulo Fonseca as They Prepare to Ditch David Moyes

West Ham have reportedly met with Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca with a view to making him their next manager.



The Hammers retained their Premier League status this season - finishing in 13th place - but club officials are not after extending David Moyes' contract despite him keeping them up .

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The Scot was brought in on a temporary basis until the end of the season in November, but his style hasn't really won the majority of fans or members of the board around.



As reported by the Telegraph , the Irons took up the opportunity to interview Fonseca this week after he flew to London with agent Jorge Mendes.



He supposedly went to owner David Sullivan's home in Essex to talk about taking over at the London Stadium.

STANISLAS VEDMID/GettyImages

The 45-year-old is being strongly considered after guiding Ukrainian side Shakhtar to the domestic league title this year, playing a highly attractive brand of football throughout.



West Ham are said to be slightly concerned that him being so coveted might place them at a disadvantage in hiring him. Fonseca has made no secret of wanting to work in the Premier League, and is also a target of Everton - who have just parted ways with Sam Allardyce.



However, the club are acutely aware that he could simply be trying to use talks to prompt Shakhtar bosses into handing him an improved deal.

West Ham should make a final decision regarding Moyes later this week, with sources from inside the club putting his chances of staying at 'less than 25%'.