West Ham Meet Shakhtar Donetsk Boss Paulo Fonseca as They Prepare to Ditch David Moyes

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

West Ham have reportedly met with Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca with a view to making him their next manager.

The Hammers retained their Premier League status this season - finishing in 13th place - but club officials are not after extending David Moyes' contract despite him keeping them up.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The Scot was brought in on a temporary basis until the end of the season in November, but his style hasn't really won the majority of fans or members of the board around.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Irons took up the opportunity to interview Fonseca this week after he flew to London with agent Jorge Mendes.

He supposedly went to owner David Sullivan's home in Essex to talk about taking over at the London Stadium.

STANISLAS VEDMID/GettyImages

The 45-year-old is being strongly considered after guiding Ukrainian side Shakhtar to the domestic league title this year, playing a highly attractive brand of football throughout.

West Ham are said to be slightly concerned that him being so coveted might place them at a disadvantage in hiring him. Fonseca has made no secret of wanting to work in the Premier League, and is also a target of Everton - who have just parted ways with Sam Allardyce.

However, the club are acutely aware that he could simply be trying to use talks to prompt Shakhtar bosses into handing him an improved deal.

West Ham should make a final decision regarding Moyes later this week, with sources from inside the club putting his chances of staying at 'less than 25%'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)