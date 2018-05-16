Gary Neville Reveals Outrageous Plans Should Liverpool Win the Champions League Later This Month

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is someone who has never feared to express his opinions on Liverpool, his former club's rivals.

Neville has said that if United lose the FA Cup final to Chelsea on 19 May and Liverpool triumph over Real Madrid in the Champions League final just a week later, then it will be a season from hell and he will have to leave the country.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

This obscure confession came in an interview with the Daily Mail, where Neville said in jest that a lot of United fans will be thinking of doing exactly the same thing.

"We’ve got a charter booked for 27 May," he joked. "There will be a million flights booked out of Manchester to the forests of the Amazon where there’s no wifi. We’re out of here, we’re gone. It’d be the season from hell."

But Neville is hoping that his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo can save him, and many other Manchester United fans from the embarrassment that a Liverpool win will cause.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Let’s just live in hope that United win the FA Cup and our friend and boy Cristiano turns up, scores a lovely little hat-trick. Liverpool have done brilliantly to get to a Champions League final. I just don’t want them to win it!"

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 12 games in the Champions League this season, and a hat-trick against a Liverpool team that has proven its defensive deficiencies in the past is not a wild suggestion.

The Champions League final will be Liverpool's first since 2008, while Real Madrid will attempt to win the competition a record-breaking third time in three years.