Guardiola Reveals Man City Will Scale Back Summer Signings as Club Can't Afford Transfer Outlay

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City cannot afford to match last summer's spending spree and as a result will aim to bring in only "one or two more" new signings.

The former Bayern Munich boss has spent over £600m since his arrival at the Etihad in 2016, transforming what was an ageing list of players into a title-winning side following considerable backing from the club's owners in the transfer market.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Last summer saw City add the likes of Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ederson to the fold alongside six others for a breathtaking price of £278m.

However, on the back of breaking the historic and record breaking 100 point mark in the league, City are looking to scale back their transfer activity this summer - which will come as music to the ears of their Premier League rivals in Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham who are unable to match such significant spending habits each season.

Pep says he needs 'one, maybe two' more players but not many as major change @ManCity was last summer. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 11, 2018

"[We will sign] one or two more, no more," Guardiola told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"We cannot invest…maybe people don't believe me but we don't have the money to invest £300m every season.

"We invested a lot of money and will invest less in the future, because instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one. We needed it for the age [of the squad].

"The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say you won because you invest a lot, they are right. Ederson, for example, was perfect, but then at the end you are saying 'go and try the Premier League and try to play' and you don't know if it's going to happen."

Although Yaya Toure is expected to leave a vacant spot in central midfield, Guardiola remained tight lipped on which position he is looking to target in the summer window ahead of their Premier League title defence next season.

He added: "Maybe in front, but I don't know. We have to think and talk more with Txiki and the staff. It's four competitions, we need new faces to compete with the guys from this season."