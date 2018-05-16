Joe Hart Seething With West Ham Boss After Lack of Game Time Ends in World Cup Omission

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Joe Hart is reportedly incensed with West Ham manager David Moyes for omitting him in the club's final three games of the season, as his lack of playing time has resulted in his axe from England's World Cup squad. 

The 31-year-old stopper, who has won 75 caps, was expected to head to Russia as England's no.3, but a phone call from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has all but ended his international career on the eve of the 23-man squad announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Manchester City loanee was handed just five league starts in the last six months of the season, and his lack of playing time has left Hart devastated as it is understood to have been a key reason behind Southgate's decision - as per the Daily Mail

Hart has been England's first choice keeper in the last three tournaments, a position he held on to at the start of the qualification games. However, the emergence of youngsters Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope coincided with Hart's decline in performance levels and lack of game time.

Southgate called the 31-year-old on Monday to inform him he had not made the cut, news which Hart took gracefully as despite his obvious disappointment he is understood to have wished the Three Lions boss all the best for the tournament ahead. 

Hart is now expected to return to City following a second successive season-long loan deal, first with Torino and then the Hammers, but with just a year remaining on his contract it is expected that his appearance at the Etihad will just be a pit-stop on the way to his next destination. 

Meanwhile, Hart was not the only player exposed to Southgate's ruthless side as he is also expected to leave out Arsenal's Jack Wilshere all together, having failed to name him on the standby list. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)