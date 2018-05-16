Lautaro Martinez's Agent '99%' Sure Argentine Striker Will Join Inter Ahead of Medical

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Lautaro Martinez's agent has all but confirmed that his client will joint Inter in July, saying that a deal is "99%" complete.

Rolando Zarate told FCInterNews that he and Martinez would fly to Italy for a medical ahead of the move, with Martinez likely to make the move in July.

“We’re waiting until we can travel so Lautaro can take his medicals,” Zarate said. “There’s a rough agreement, it’s almost done. There are some details missing but we just have to take a flight to confirm everything. There’s no certain date yet though.

“We’re just waiting for confirmation, the medical could be in a week or 10 days, we just need a phone call before we head out."

Racing Club are resigned to losing Martinez but they had hoped he would stay at the club until January to help them with their Copa Libertadores campaign.

Racing have qualified for the last 16 of the South American Champions League, which runs until November, but Zarate said that Inter had refused to let Martinez stay until then.

“Racing have qualified for the Copa Libertadores round of 16, and Lautaro has been one of the best players in the competition, which is why they tried to find a solution with Inter to keep the player for the coming months," he said.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

“It’s not possible though, the Nerazzurri said no. That decision was communicated to Racing, so it’s a very difficult hypothesis."

Zarate seemed very confident that the deal would be completed in due course.

“It’s 99 per cent done, the deal is more than secure," he added. "I can’t say 100 per cent, but that’s only because we’re waiting for that call to go to Italy and define everything."

Martinez has scored 18 goals in 28 appearances for Racing this season, including five in the Copa Libertadores.

