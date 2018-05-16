Liverpool Fans Stunned After Learning Which Young Star is to Leave Anfield Imminently

Liverpool's summer of ins and outs are already in motion as Jurgen Klopp looks to set the Reds on course for a tilt at the Premier League title. However, it is the news of the imminent departure of a young star which has stunned the Anfield faithful.

The Liverpool boss is known to hand first team opportunities to up-and-coming talent, which has benefited the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn in recent seasons.

Shame to hear Yan Dhanda is likely to leave #LFC on the expiry of his contract this summer. Never quite hit the heights expected in recent seasons despite having the potential, but imagine he’ll have plenty of suitors. pic.twitter.com/KfQFs2MBHq — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) May 14, 2018

Yet, with few chances coming the way of a host of young stars this season due to early exits from domestic cups, the Reds are on the cusp of losing England Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, and now - much to Liverpool fans' dismay on Twitter - Yan Dhanda.

According to Goal, 19-year-old Dhanda is on the cusp of joining Swansea City after rejecting a new deal from the Anfield outfit in search of first team football.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 19-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseysiders in December 2015, but after the Swans' relegation to the Championship Dhanda feels he will have a greater chance of breaking through to the first team with the Welsh club.





The news has come as a shock to a host of supporters on the red half of Merseyside who are up in arms over losing a top talent.





Here is what some had to say on Twitter...

Personally gutted to see Yan Dhanda leave. Been saying for years he is next through the academy into the first team. #LFC — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) May 14, 2018

Shame to see Yan Dhanda is going to be released. Showed potential but never got his chance with the first team. — Roopa (@LFC_RV) May 14, 2018

Struggle to understand why we are releasing Yan Dhanda. 19 years old showing a lot of potential, just hasn’t had his chance with the first team yet. We will be losing an extremely good, young player. Can’t help but think we are going to regret it in the future.#LFC — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) May 14, 2018

Liverpool are set to receive £100,000 in compensation, and have also asked for a 20 per-cent sell-on clause to be inserted in his contract, but clearly that will do little to appease the upset of a large number of Reds fans.

Playing in the Premier League 2 division this season with Liverpool's Under 23s, Dhanda scored 5 goals and bagged an assist in 18 games.