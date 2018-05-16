Liverpool Fans Stunned After Learning Which Young Star is to Leave Anfield Imminently

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Liverpool's summer of ins and outs are already in motion as Jurgen Klopp looks to set the Reds on course for a tilt at the Premier League title. However, it is the news of the imminent departure of a young star which has stunned the Anfield faithful.

The Liverpool boss is known to hand first team opportunities to up-and-coming talent, which has benefited the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn in recent seasons. 

Yet, with few chances coming the way of a host of young stars this season due to early exits from domestic cups, the Reds are on the cusp of losing England Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, and now - much to Liverpool fans' dismay on Twitter - Yan Dhanda. 

According to Goal, 19-year-old Dhanda is on the cusp of joining Swansea City after rejecting a new deal from the Anfield outfit in search of first team football. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 19-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseysiders in December 2015, but after the Swans' relegation to the Championship Dhanda feels he will have a greater chance of breaking through to the first team with the Welsh club. 


The news has come as a shock to a host of supporters on the red half of Merseyside who are up in arms over losing a top talent. 


Here is what some had to say on Twitter...

 

Liverpool are set to receive £100,000 in compensation, and have also asked for a 20 per-cent sell-on clause to be inserted in his contract, but clearly that will do little to appease the upset of a large number of Reds fans.

Playing in the Premier League 2 division this season with Liverpool's Under 23s, Dhanda scored 5 goals and bagged an assist in 18 games.

