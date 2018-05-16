Liverpool Fans Urge the Club to Sign Fulham Star After Role in Playoff Victory

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge their club to sign 17-year-old wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon. The Fulham starlet has shot to acclaim with his performances this season, his 15 league goals helped guide his side to a third-place finish.

Sessegnon carried his form over into the playoffs as he provided a goal and an assist in the 2-0 home victory over Derby. That result means Sessegnon’s side will go on to face Aston Villa in the final with a Premier League place up for grabs.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The young English star has attracted interest from Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG to name a few. Liverpool fans are hopeful that Jurgen Klopp’s impressive reputation for developing young talent will be enough to convince Sessegnon to choose their club over their rivals.

Liverpool are still seeking an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho who departed for Barcelona last season. They aren’t short of attacking talent in their ranks already though, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have a combined 90 goals in all competitions this year.

Here’s what the Liverpool faithful had to say about a move for Sessegnon:

I really do have only 1 transfer wish this window: Ryan Sessegnon.

The rest will sort itself out.

Incredible for his age!#LFC — Jaka Petric (@JakaPetric) May 15, 2018

Please tell me #LFC are prioritising Ryan #Sessegnon this summer? — red optimist (@redoptimist101) April 17, 2017

If I was Klopp I’d test Fulham with a £35m bid for Sessegnon, think he’d be a top top player under him. #LFC — Paul Byrne (@paulbyrne92) May 14, 2018

Please, Jurgen get this kid in. — Rattan Mutti (@The_Dizzz) April 16, 2018

We should be all over Ryan Sessegnon as an #LFC signing. Do a deal with Fulham similar to the Keita one. The lad is some talent. — Stephen Craven (@Gitsy365) May 14, 2018

Sessegnon better move to Liverpool if he cares about his development. A chance to develop under an awesome manger who gives kids a chance at the very top — Kwame (@d_Bosom) May 9, 2018

Sessegnon to Liverpool please. Perfect fit. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) May 14, 2018

Would do anything to see Oblak, Lascelles, Ndidi, Fekir, Sessegnon and a good backup ST to Liverpool this summer — Declan Rowe (@decZ109) May 7, 2018

Sessegnon is under contract with Fulham until 2020 so they are likely to demand a huge fee with some reports even suggesting they could hold out for as much as £100m.