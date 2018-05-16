Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals How He Found Out About Shock World Cup Call-Up

Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in England's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia - but apparently he didn't find out directly from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Instead, it was the 19-year-old's club manager Jürgen Klopp who was given the job of surprising his young charge with the England call-up on Wednesday - before the Reds flew to Marbella for a four-day training camp to prepare for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, which will take place in Kiev on May 26.

The young defender - who is yet to win a senior cap for England - told Liverpoolfc.com: "[Klopp] asked me if I knew anything about the squad or anything yet. I said, 'no' and he said, 'Have you got anything planned around the time of the World Cup?' I was like, 'No, no holidays or anything…'

Jürgen Klopp: "I had the honour of telling him and it was nice to see the reaction in his eyes." 👏



Our exclusive with the boss on Trent Alexander-Arnold's England World Cup call: https://t.co/gHQBKzIXrJ pic.twitter.com/aibsv8Ewoh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2018

"He said to me, ‘OK, good… You’re in the squad!'"

Alexander-Arnold described himself as 'honoured, excited and feeling really proud' about his inclusion in the England squad, as well as expressing his gratitude to England for letting Klopp give him the good news.

"On England’s behalf, it was nice of them to let the manager [Klopp] tell me," he said.

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018

The right back has risen from obscurity to play a crucial role in Liverpool's unexpected run to the Champions League final. As well as scoring an outstanding free kick in the qualifying round against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, he showed maturity beyond his years in the quarter-final against Manchester City, as the Premier League champions were limited to a single goal over two legs.

Alexander-Arnold was full of praise for the Liverpool manager, the club's academy - which he joined as a schoolboy - and the senior set-up at Melwood, emphasising their crucial role in his development. However, he thanked his family most of all.

"It wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for them, so I have to thank them, the manager and everyone else who has supported me along the way," he said, adding: "I have to say a special thanks to everyone, especially my family for helping me get so far."

Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in the England squad reflects Southgate's focus on youth for the upcoming tournament - the manager has selected the third youngest Three Lions squad ever to play at a World Cup.

