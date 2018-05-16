Napoli Looking to Carlo Ancelotti as They Prepare for Life Without Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

With reports suggesting current manager Maurizio Sarri will be leaving Napoli during the summer, the club are already looking for his replacement, and Carlo Ancelotti is the man they want in the dugout of the Stadio San Paulo next season.


According to Marca, the club are preparing themselves for Sarri's potential departure this summer, and have been frequently discussing the possibility of hiring Ancelotti as their new manager.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Ancelotti is said to be prepared to listen to Napoli's offer, as he looks to make a return to management after being sacked by Bayern Munich in September 2017.

With one game left in the Italian season, Napoli find themselves 4 points behind Juventus, and they would be hoping that Ancelotti would be able to take the next step and finally dethrone The Old Lady, who have been dominant in Italy over the last decade.

The club are also hoping to become a serious threat in the Champions League after failing to advance from the group stage of the competition this year.

Napoli's incredible season under Sarri has led him to be linked with a whole host of clubs, such as Chelsea and Arsenal, who are looking to replace Arsène Wenger following his retirement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)