PSV Confirm Technical Director Marcel Brands Will Become Everton's New Director of Football

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that their technical director, Marcel Brands, will leave the club and move to Everton this summer, where he will be appointed as the Director of Football at Goodison Park.

All eyes are on Everton following their decision to part ways with first team manager Sam Allardyce on Wednesday, but the club's first objective behind the scenes will be to replace Steve Walsh - who's been at the club since July 2016.

The Eredivisie champions confirmed that Brands would be leaving the Philips Stadion this summer just hours after news broke about Allardyce's departure at Everton. The Toffees are expected to make a statement regarding their new Director of Football soon.

Brands expressed his thanks to the Red and Whites upon leaving the club, admitting that his decision to leave Eindhoven was made with a heavy heart.

But the 56-year-old admitted that the lure of the Premier League was too good to turn down and that he will take over at Goodison Park with immediate effect.

Everton fans will now be hoping that their search for a new manager can get underway, with former Watford boss Marco Silva seemingly the name on everyone's lips.

But Brands, as well as the club's new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, will have the final say over who the Toffees latest head coach will be.

Everton will be hoping for a major rebuild this summer following their disappointing campaign this year. A shakeup in the club's hierarchy will be a positive sign for fans at Goodison Park, but changes are still needed on the pitch if the Toffees want to break into the Premier League's top six.