PSV Confirm Technical Director Marcel Brands Will Become Everton's New Director of Football

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that their technical director, Marcel Brands, will leave the club and move to Everton this summer, where he will be appointed as the Director of Football at Goodison Park.

All eyes are on Everton following their decision to part ways with first team manager Sam Allardyce on Wednesday, but the club's first objective behind the scenes will be to replace Steve Walsh - who's been at the club since July 2016.

The Eredivisie champions confirmed that Brands would be leaving the Philips Stadion this summer just hours after news broke about Allardyce's departure at Everton. The Toffees are expected to make a statement regarding their new Director of Football soon.

Brands expressed his thanks to the Red and Whites upon leaving the club, admitting that his decision to leave Eindhoven was made with a heavy heart.

But the 56-year-old admitted that the lure of the Premier League was too good to turn down and that he will take over at Goodison Park with immediate effect.

Everton fans will now be hoping that their search for a new manager can get underway, with former Watford boss Marco Silva seemingly the name on everyone's lips.

But Brands, as well as the club's new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, will have the final say over who the Toffees latest head coach will be.

Everton will be hoping for a major rebuild this summer following their disappointing campaign this year. A shakeup in the club's hierarchy will be a positive sign for fans at Goodison Park, but changes are still needed on the pitch if the Toffees want to break into the Premier League's top six.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)