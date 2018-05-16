RB Leipzig Post Classy Sendoff for Naby Keita on Twitter Ahead of Liverpool Switch

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

RB Leipzig may have proved stubborn in their transfer dealings with Liverpool last summer over Naby Keita, but the German outfit ensured the midfielder parted ways with the club with their best wishes following his final game last week.

The 23-year-old will officially join the Reds on July 1 for a final fee of £52.75m after a deal was agreed last summer which saw the Guinea international remain with Leipzig for the entire 2017/18 season. 

Following a campaign which returned nine goals and seven assists, helping the club secure a sixth place finish in the Bundesliga, Keita was handed a framed photo of himself and a bouquet of flowers - but it was the post on Twitter which was top class. 

The post, which included a highlight reel of his time at the club and a nod to the name Liverpool fans widely use to refer to their highly anticipated signing, read: “After two fantastic years, we say goodbye to our midfield maestro _. Sit back and enjoy the very best of B̶a̶b̶y̶ ̶K̶e̶i̶t̶h̶ Naby #Keïta _"


A classy tribute to the midfielder who spent two-years with the club following his move from Salzburg in 2015, and the sentiment was returned by the 23-year-old on his Instagram account.

He said: "I just want to take a minute to say thanks for everything. Thanks for the 2 years I’ve been here in Leipzig. I appreciated the whole team @dierotenbullen and a big thank to the FAN RB Leipzig, your guys are AMAZING!!! NK8 ⚽️✌️"


The post from Leipzig, whilst being littered with responses from their own supporters, was also inundated by excited Liverpool fans who cannot wait to see Keita at Anfield in a red shirt...


