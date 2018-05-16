Real Madrid Boosted Ahead of CL Final Clash With Liverpool as Key Men Resume Full Training

Champions League finalists Real Madrid have been given a much-needed fitness boost ahead of their match against Liverpool next week, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal returning to full training on Wednesday.





Los Blancos are preparing for the final game of the La Liga season, where they will travel to Castellón to take on Villarreal - who are assured of qualification to the Europa League this campaign.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The Spanish giants could finish the season as high as second place in the league table, but only if city rivals Atlético Madrid - who play in the Europa League final against Marseille on Thursday - lose at home to mid-table side Eibar.





But all eyes are fixed on the Champions League final in Kiev next week, and Real Madrid have confirmed on their official website that their squad is back to full fitness thanks to the return of Carvajal and Ronaldo to first team training.

The reigning European champions came through the group stages with just one loss to their name, and Real Madrid continued their good form with a 5-2 win on aggregate against the continent's big spenders, Paris Saint-Germain.





Juventus then felt the sting of being drawn against Real Madrid once again in a two-legged tie that was eventually settled by a last-minute penalty, and German champions Bayern Munich were then edged out during the semi final of this season's Champions League.

And Real Madrid will now have to face one of European football's most dangerous attacking sides in ordto retain their trophy, with the final set to be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Ukraine's capital city.