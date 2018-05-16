'We Made Mistakes': Dortmund Sporting Director Concedes Impact of Dembele & Aubameyang Departures

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has admitted his relief at his club's qualification for the Champions League next year, while admitting they had "made mistakes" in 2017/18.


Speaking to RevierSportZorc also claimed one of the contributing factors to Dortmund's poor season - in which they finished an incredible 29 points behind Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich - was the bitter departures of former star players Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Arsenal respectively.

Zorc said: "I believe that we ultimately solved the incidents in the best possible way in the interests of the club. But it still has an effect in the dressing room when a player has already announced his transfer to his colleagues."

Dortmund finished the Bundesliga season by sneaking into fourth place on the final day on goal difference, despite a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim, securing their Champions League qualification for next season after a turbulent campaign.

Head coach Peter Stoger - himself a mid-season replacement for the dismissed Peter Bosz - resigned following the defeat, while Nice manager Lucien Favre has been tipped to take over next season.

Zorc also said there would also be a "change on the player side" in order to improve performances next season.

He continued: "Of course, we made mistakes. If you dismiss your coach [Bosz] before Christmas, then of course you have not been right."

"We are relieved to be in the Champions League after a difficult and complicated season for a variety of reasons," he added. "This season was not a glorious one, but we now have plans for security with which to build our future and to implement our ideas. The idea being that now we have to have a new start."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)