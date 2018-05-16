West Ham United have confirmed that manager David Moyes has left the club following the end of his short-term contract.

His assistants Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay have also left the club.

In a club statement, joint chairman David Sullivan said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with. He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes.

"We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the Club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next ten days."

Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic in November and led West Ham to a 13th place finish, but it has been a turbulent season on and off the pitch and he has not been kept on.

The search for a new manager will commence immediately.