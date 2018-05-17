99% Done: Juventus Closing in On Liverpool Star's Signature After Lengthy Negotiations

Juventus are finally set to complete the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is racing to be fit for the Champions League final.

Can is out of contract this summer and despite protracted attempts to renew his Anfield deal, Liverpool have eventually admitted defeat in their quest to keep hold of the German midfielder.

A move to Juventus has seemed inevitable for months but only now are the Bianconeri finally closing in on completing the transfer, with Goal.com reporting that Can is set to sign a deal that will see him pocket £4m a year plus bonuses. A report from Tuttosport claim the transfer is "99% done", while Corriere dello Sport claim the move will be confirmed after the final.

It's claimed he'll earn €5m a year over a five-year deal, and that a €50-60m release clause will be fixed into the contract.

BREAKING: Emre Can is close to completing his move to Juventus. He will earn approximately €5M per season. (@FabrizioRomano) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 11, 2018

Can was injured in Liverpool's win over Watford in March and hasn't played for the Reds since, missing their last seven Premier League games of the season and both legs of their Champions League quarter and semi finals.

The 24-year-old has travelled with the rest of the squad to a four-day warm weather training camp in Marbella and although he will not start training at the same time as the rest of the squad, he could be up and running again by the time Liverpool return to England.

Emre Can is in the travelling party for this week's training camp in Marbella.



Full story: https://t.co/gvEYLtzLMe pic.twitter.com/DzlUhbheUK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2018

This raises hopes that he could yet be fit to face Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26, but he would have to prove his fitness to Jurgen Klopp. Even then, it would be harsh to drop Georginio Wijnaldum after he proved an able deputy in Can's absence.

An announcement on Can's future is unlikely to be made until after the final, but it is now just a matter of time before his four-year spell at Liverpool comes to an end.

Can has made 166 appearances for the Reds since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, scoring 14 goals.