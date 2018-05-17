Arsenal Stiker's Agent Confirms His Client Would Be Interested in Making Summer Move to Lazio

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez would be interesting in making a summer move to Serie A side Lazio according to the player's agent.

Perez spent the 2017/18 season out on loan at former club Deportivo La Coruna and has enjoyed playing regular football again, although his form was not particularly great.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It looks highly unlikely that the Spaniard will remain at the Emirates for the 2018/19 campaign. Before his loan switch he was behind Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order, and the January arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will only limit his playing opportunities further.

His indifferent stint in Spain is unlikely to prompt Depor into a transfer bid to buy him permanently, but the player's agent Rodrigo Fernandez has revealed he wouldn't mind a move to Lazio, who are supposedly keen on him.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Speaking to Lalaziosiamonoi.it, as quoted by Football Italia, he said: "Lazio asked for him last year, but nothing came of it.

"Lucas has always liked Lazio and the city of Rome, plus his great friend, Luis Alberto, plays for them. He still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal, so we need to talk to them first. As for Lucas, he likes the idea of playing for Lazio, but it’s still too early to talk about it."

Perez is very much the forgotten man at Arsenal, but most feel he wasn't given a fair crack of the whip by Arsene Wenger during his time at the Emirates - with the signing of Aubameyang, he is highly unlikely to remain and be given one.

