Bayern Striker Meets Super Agent for Dinner to Mull Over Future Following Links to Chelsea and Real

May 17, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was pictured meeting up with super agent Pini Zahavi for dinner, presumably to discuss the striker's future.

The Poland hitman has supposedly made it clear to club officials that he wants to leave this summer, with both Chelsea and Real Madrid interested in his services.

That is something the Bavarians don't want to entertain, but their hand could be forced if the 29-year-old steps things up with his exit plot.

Lewandowski has enlisted the help of Zahavi, a 74-year-old Israeli who replaced the player's former adviser Cezary Kucharski in February, to facilitate a move for him and the pair were pictured dining together at the Izakaya Asian Kitchen in Munich. He is thought to have had a hand in the deal that took Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star is undoubtedly one of the world's best out-and-out strikers and has been the Bundesliga's top scorer on three occasions.

Both Chelsea and Madrid arguably need a player of his calibre. Los Blancos' Karim Benzema has shown signs of slowing down in terms of goalscoring, and Blues striker Alvaro Morata has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and is already being linked with a return to Juventus.

One has to imagine Real would be in the driving seat to sign him, since Chelsea will be contending with Europa League football next season, but recent reports have claimed the Spanish giants have baulked at the asking price.

The writing appears to be on the wall for Lewandowski, who criticised the club's transfer activity at the start of the 2017/18 season - much to the irritation of CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and recently threw a strop after being substituted by Jupp Heynckes.

