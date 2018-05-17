David Sullivan Says West Ham 'Very Close' to Announcing Manager After Shakhtar Boss Agrees New Deal

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

West Ham United are nearing the appointment of a new manager, according to co-owner David Sullivan.

The Hammers parted ways with David Moyes on Wednesday, with the Scot's six-month deal coming to an end. And they now claim to be nearing a deal for a new, "high-calibre" coach.

"West Ham United would like to assure supporters that the Board are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre first-team manager, who has a proven record both in the Premier League and European football," the Hammers stated via their official website on Thursday.

"The Club expect to make an announcement within the next seven days, following a thorough and strategic process that has identified the best possible candidates."

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca has been ruled out after signing a two-year extension with the Ukrainian side. The 45-year-old has been coaching the side since 2016 and had also been linked to Everton, with Sam Allardyce also departing this week. But he has since committed his future to Shakhtar.

Sullivan, though, has assured fans that the club have been very thorough in their selection process and whoever is brought in will be the right man to lead the club forward.

“I would like to reassure our supporters that we have left no stone unturned in selecting the individual we believe is the right man to take West Ham United forward," he added.

“We have followed a process that is progressing entirely to plan and are now very close to reaching an agreement.

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game.”

