Joe Hart Could Find Himself Left in Limbo After Being Dropped From England World Cup Squad

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is struggling to find a new club after being dropped from England's World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

The Sun report that the shot stopper, who spent this past season on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, has had his name circulated to other Premier League clubs, but none of them are interested in snapping up the 31-year-old.

Hart is understood to be against the idea of going out on loan for a third consecutive year, following a spell with Torino in Italy before returning to England for a loan with the Hammers, which has not gone to plan. He may look to move abroad if no move arises in England.

Having only started 19 games for West Ham this season, he has failed to catch the eye of potential suitors and clubs are not willing to pay his £12m price tag.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilić, who initially took Hart to the London Stadium, says the goalkeeper's current downfall is in his own hands, per the Sun's article.

“I can understand Gareth Southgate’s decision. He wants his best team out there in Russia," he said.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“[David] Moyes’ job was to pick the best team possible. It’s up to Joe to get himself into the West Ham first team and then stay there.

“It’s a shame Joe is not going. He was a good character in our dressing room, win, lose or draw.

“That can be useful at a World Cup even if he is not playing - getting younger players going, cheering them up if things don’t go well.”

Meanwhile, a 'source' told the Sun: “Joe knows he has no future at City under boss Pep Guardiola.

“His people are ringing clubs up and down the country to try to get him a move but nobody seems keen.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)