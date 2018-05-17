Joe Hart Could Find Himself Left in Limbo After Being Dropped From England World Cup Squad

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is struggling to find a new club after being dropped from England's World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

The Sun report that the shot stopper, who spent this past season on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, has had his name circulated to other Premier League clubs, but none of them are interested in snapping up the 31-year-old.

Southgate on keepers: “The decision I was faced with was do I keep Joe (Hart) in and have experience around the group? Or give the three guys who have basically had a better season a chance?"



Actually agree with Southgate for once. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 16, 2018

Hart is understood to be against the idea of going out on loan for a third consecutive year, following a spell with Torino in Italy before returning to England for a loan with the Hammers, which has not gone to plan. He may look to move abroad if no move arises in England.

Having only started 19 games for West Ham this season, he has failed to catch the eye of potential suitors and clubs are not willing to pay his £12m price tag.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilić, who initially took Hart to the London Stadium, says the goalkeeper's current downfall is in his own hands, per the Sun's article.

“I can understand Gareth Southgate’s decision. He wants his best team out there in Russia," he said.

“[David] Moyes’ job was to pick the best team possible. It’s up to Joe to get himself into the West Ham first team and then stay there.

“It’s a shame Joe is not going. He was a good character in our dressing room, win, lose or draw.

“That can be useful at a World Cup even if he is not playing - getting younger players going, cheering them up if things don’t go well.”

Meanwhile, a 'source' told the Sun: “Joe knows he has no future at City under boss Pep Guardiola.

“His people are ringing clubs up and down the country to try to get him a move but nobody seems keen.”