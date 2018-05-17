José Mourinho Eyes Up Atlético Madrid Wing-Back in Bid to Strengthen Man Utd Defence Next Season

Manchester United manager José Mourinho is believed to be targeting Atlético Madrid right-back Šime Vrsaljko as a potential summer signing, as he looks to rejuvenate his defence ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

As reported by Sport, the Portuguese coach has been impressed by Atléti's bulletproof defence this season, and is lining up Vrsaljko as solid addition to his backline. Vrsaliko is believed to be worth around £30m to his side, which could prove a stumbling block for United - who are determined to get value for their money.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 26-year-old joined Los Colchoneros from Italian side Sassuolo in 2016, and has impressed for the club despite playing a bit-part role since his arrival. Vrsaljko has 34 international caps for Croatia, and will be pitting his defensive talents against the likes of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the World Cup this summer.

The former Genoa man, who was linked with Napoli as recently as January, played 45 minutes for his side as they stormed to victory in the Europa League final last night - registering yet another clean sheet as they surged past Marseille with a 3-0 win.





With current right wing-back Antonio Valencia heading towards the end of his career, Vrsaljko could well be signed in order to freshen up United's ageing defence.

Meanwhile, United are believed to be preparing to go head to head with their Premier League rivals Manchester City in the pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. The Brazilian international has hinted that he's prepared to leave the Ukrainian powerhouse this summer, and could be available for around £50m to any side willing to stump up the hefty sum.

