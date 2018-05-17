Liverpool Fans Fuming as Report Reveals There May Be Empty Seats for Champions League Final

Up to 800 seats at the NSC Olympiyskiy Stadium could go unfilled for the Champions League final after Real Madrid staff and players failed to fill their allocated seating.

According to Marca, the prospect of travelling to Kiev and finding a hotel nearby is proving too difficult for the friends and loved ones of Real Madrid staff and players that they would just rather not go.

This could mean that the stadium could fail to reach full capacity when Liverpool and Madrid face off on May 26. This will be frustrating news for the fans of both the Reds and Los Blancos as both sets of supporters are trying desperately to get tickets.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Despite the NSC Olympiyskiy Stadium having a maximum capacity of 63,000, Liverpool supports have only been allocated 16,626 seats. Season ticket holders, official members and fan card holders who have attended seven Champions League matches are guaranteed a ticket.

For everyone else, and for Real Madrid fans hoping to see the final, a lottery system will decide who gets the remaining seats. Meanwhile, 800 seats go could empty after Madrid players returned their personal match tickets.

In contrast, the 2014 final held in Lisbon between Real and Atletico Madrid saw demand for tickets from the club's staff outweigh supply by three times.

The costs of flights to Ukraine and accommodation in Kiev are also said to be pricing some fans out of attending the final. With hotels and apartments around the stadium hiking up their prices, fans are being forced to book accommodation miles away from the ground.