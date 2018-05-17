Liverpool Release 3 Youngsters But Reportedly Close in on Chelsea Prospect Following Recent Trial

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Liverpool have released three members of their U23 squad, but are close to completing the signing of Chelsea's Isaac Christie-Davies.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, once bright sparks Paulo Alves, Toni Gomez and Mich'el Parker are all being let go by the Reds.


Alves joined the club's youth setup in 2015 after stints at Porto and Sanjoanense back in his homeland. He once made Jurgen Klopp's first team bench in an FA Cup tie against Plymouth, but failed to develop in the way the club had hoped/

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages


His compatriot Gomes also joined in 2015, and is moving on after a spell with Forest Green Rovers earlier in the 2017/18 season.

Parker joined the club from Arsenal in 2015 as well, but struggled to get much game time, making just one appearance in the Premier 2.

But it looks to be three out, one in for youth team boss Neil Critchley, with Chelsea's Christie-Davies close to sealing a move to Anfield from Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer, and is set to join the club he had a trial with back in March this year.

Christie-Davies has been with the Blues for 10 years after joining from Brighton, and was a part of the club's FA Youth Cup successes in 2015 and 2016. He was also a part of the side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2016.

Should he make the move north as expected, then Christie-Davies will be following in the footsteps of another former Chelsea prospect in Dominic Solanke.

