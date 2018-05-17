Luka Modric Aims Dig at Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Final Meeting With Real Madrid

At the start of the season, few people would have predicted that Liverpool would go on to reach the Champions League final. Yet fast forward nine months, and here we are.

Jurgen Klopp's side have taken Europe by storm this season, defying expectations by bulldozing their way to the final, and they've hit 40 goals in the process - more than any other side.

Even Liverpool's opponents in the final, serial Champions League winners Real Madrid, have been surprised by the Reds' performance in the competition this season.

Speaking to Marca (via the Daily Star), Madrid midfielder Luka Modric admitted his side had not expected Liverpool to be challenging them for the trophy, stating: "They weren't one of the favourites, but when you look at the matches they've played you see that they deserve to be in the final.





"They're a good team, they have a great coach and a very difficult match awaits us. But we will be prepared."

Liverpool have enjoyed a thrilling run to the Champions League final, stunning domestic rivals Manchester City with a devastating 5-1 aggregate win before powering past Roma in the semi-final with seven goals across the two legs.

They've also beaten the likes of Porto and Maribor on the way to the showcase fixture, though Real have had quite the difficult run to the final themselves. Modric has been a part of a team that have progressed past the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The match takes place on Saturday, May 26.