New Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Eyes Trio of Ex-Liverpool & England Teammates as Transfer Targets

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to bring his former teammates from Lucas Leiva and Jermain Defoe to Glasgow this summer, as he seeks to strengthen ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.



The Liverpool legend is keen to bolster his ranks ahead of an assault on the Celtic stronghold in the Scottish Premiership, and is apparently identifying players he played alongside during his career as potential options - with Martin Skrtel being another ex-Red linked with a move to Ibrox .

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Gerrard operated alongside Brazilian Lucas for eight years before the captain left Anfield in 2015, and Bournemouth striker Defoe is no stranger to the 2005 Champions League winner from their time in the England set up together over the years.



Gerrard is said to be determined to bring to an end rivals Celtic's dominance in Scottish football, and believes the acquisitions of experienced players can help him to do that.



According to The Sun, Gerrard is backing Lucas to bring a positive impact to the side both on and off the pitch, but he may have difficulty convincing Lazio to sell after just one season of his services.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Another name Gerrard is apparently thinking about is Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke.



The 20-year-old looks has shown signs of promise at Anfield since his summer switch from Chelsea - netting his first senior goal on the final day of the Premier League season.





However, with the path to the starting lineup blocked by the quality of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he may be forced to look for a loan move to secure valuable game time during a key stage in his development.

The U20 World Cup winner could be tempted by working with Gerrard in Scotland, where there would surely be more playing opportunities.