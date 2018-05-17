New Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Eyes Trio of Ex-Liverpool & England Teammates as Transfer Targets

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to bring his former teammates from Lucas Leiva and Jermain Defoe to Glasgow this summer, as he seeks to strengthen ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Liverpool legend is keen to bolster his ranks ahead of an assault on the Celtic stronghold in the Scottish Premiership, and is apparently identifying players he played alongside during his career as potential options - with Martin Skrtel being another ex-Red linked with a move to Ibrox.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Gerrard operated alongside Brazilian Lucas for eight years before the captain left Anfield in 2015, and Bournemouth striker Defoe is no stranger to the 2005 Champions League winner from their time in the England set up together over the years.

Gerrard is said to be determined to bring to an end rivals Celtic's dominance in Scottish football, and believes the acquisitions of experienced players can help him to do that.

According to The Sun, Gerrard is backing Lucas to bring a positive impact to the side both on and off the pitch, but he may have difficulty convincing Lazio to sell after just one season of his services.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Another name Gerrard is apparently thinking about is Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke.

The 20-year-old looks has shown signs of promise at Anfield since his summer switch from Chelsea - netting his first senior goal on the final day of the Premier League season.


However, with the path to the starting lineup blocked by the quality of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he may be forced to look for a loan move to secure valuable game time during a key stage in his development.

The U20 World Cup winner could be tempted by working with Gerrard in Scotland, where there would surely be more playing opportunities.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)