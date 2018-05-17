Newcastle Fans Desperately Worried After Reports Link Key Figure With West Ham Switch

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has done a brilliant job with the Magpies over the past few years, but his excellent work has not gone unnoticed.

After keeping Newcastle up, Benitez is now being eyed by West Ham, who are on the lookout for a new manager after it was announced David Moyes would leave the club at the end of his contract.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Moyes did his bit in keeping the Hammers up but the London club now must start their recruitment process, and Newcastle fans are worried after reports linked their idolised boss with a move down south.

On Thursday evening, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle were confident in retaining Benitez's services, but whether the club's owners can match the Spaniard's ambition with a decent transfer budget this summer remains to be seen.

Benitez guided Newcastle to the Premier League from the Championship last season after their relegation from the top flight in the 2015/16 campaign, and helped Magpies round off their most recent season with a 3-0 win against Chelsea last weekend.

