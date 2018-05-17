Premier League Giants Dealt Blow as In-Demand Star's Agent Reveals He's 'Talking With Man City'

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Manchester City appear to have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals for coveted Napoli midfielder Jorginho, after the player's agent confirmed he has been speaking to Citizens officials.

The Italian playmaker has had an outstanding campaign in Serie A this season, and narrowly missed out on the Scudetto as Juventus sealed their seventh straight title.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

His exceptional range of passing and technical abilities have drawn the attention of some of the biggest club's around Europe, including all of the Premier League's top six sides.

It looks as though City are in pole position to sign Jorginho if his agent's comments are anything to go by.

Telling CalcioNapoli24.it exclusively, Joao Santos said: "If Napoli reaches an agreement with Manchester City, the deal will be done. I'm talking with City, reaching an agreement with them will not be a problem."

That will make for very encouraging reading for Manchester City supporters, who are still very much on a high from their league and cup double.

The Citizens won the Premier League at a canter in 2017/18 but it would appear that work is already underway ahead of the new season - reports have surfaced that Napoli would accept an offer of around €60m.

It's arguable that City are preparing for the potential decline of Fernandinho, who recently turned 33. The Brazilian has been an outstanding servant over the past few years but is arguably now in the end stages of his career - even though that didn't necessarily shine through in 2017/18.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)