Premier League Giants Dealt Blow as In-Demand Star's Agent Reveals He's 'Talking With Man City'

Manchester City appear to have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals for coveted Napoli midfielder Jorginho, after the player's agent confirmed he has been speaking to Citizens officials.



The Italian playmaker has had an outstanding campaign in Serie A this season, and narrowly missed out on the Scudetto as Juventus sealed their seventh straight title.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

His exceptional range of passing and technical abilities have drawn the attention of some of the biggest club's around Europe, including all of the Premier League's top six sides.



It looks as though City are in pole position to sign Jorginho if his agent's comments are anything to go by.



Telling CalcioNapoli24.it exclusively, Joao Santos said: "If Napoli reaches an agreement with Manchester City, the deal will be done. I'm talking with City, reaching an agreement with them will not be a problem."

Boom! Jorginho's agent has told @CalcioNapoli24: "If Napoli reaches an agreement with Manchester City, deal will be done. I'm talking with City, reaching an agreement with their will not be a problem" https://t.co/p3xPfctFUw — Claudio Russo (@claudioruss) May 17, 2018

That will make for very encouraging reading for Manchester City supporters, who are still very much on a high from their league and cup double.



The Citizens won the Premier League at a canter in 2017/18 but it would appear that work is already underway ahead of the new season - reports have surfaced that Napoli would accept an offer of around €60m .

It's arguable that City are preparing for the potential decline of Fernandinho, who recently turned 33. The Brazilian has been an outstanding servant over the past few years but is arguably now in the end stages of his career - even though that didn't necessarily shine through in 2017/18.