Roma Name Price for Brazil Shot Stopper Alisson Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Italian side AS Roma have told Real Madrid they will have to pay €100m, if they want to sign Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

The 25-year-old has impressed between the sticks in Italy this season and is ahead of Manchester City's Ederson in the Selecao pecking order. He is now thought to be the most sought-out keeper in Europe, with Madrid reportedly interested in acquiring his signature this summer. Real's Champions League final opponents Liverpool have also been linked in recent months.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Roma's sporting director, Monchi, met with Madrid last week and informed them of his club's position as it relates to the stopper. Monchi is said to have told Los Blancos that it will take a €100m offer to get the ball rolling.

Alisson has since claimed that he is flattered by the talk of a Madrid move, but is focused on his work in the Roma and Brazil squads. He did, however, hint that a move is possible.


“I am very pleased to hear these discussions about me, but I am still focused on the work with Rome and Brazil," he remarked. "If I stay, we’ll talk about it later. Now I do not think about it, I’m very focused on the present. We have the game with Sassuolo and then there is the World Cup.”

Monchi is understood to be working on a deal to make Alisson one of the club's best-paid players and will likely offer him a new contract ahead of the World Cup next month. Madrid, meanwhile, will pursue Manchester United's David de Gea if they don't get the Roma stopper.

