Sceptical Former Magpie Believes West Ham Would Need 'Unbelievable' Deal to Sign Rafael Benitez

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Former Newcastle United attacker Chris Waddle has raised some doubts over Rafael Benitez's proposed switch from the Magpies to West Ham

Following the recent departure of David Moyes as the Hammers' boss, the club have identified Benitez as their number one target to take the job this summer

However, for West Ham to be able to tempt Benitez away from his Newcastle project, Waddle believes they would need to offer the Spaniard some 'unbelievable' assurances to get him to sign. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Waddle discussed Benitez's current situation at Newcastle and what it would take for him to make the switch to east London. 

"Benitez might look at it and think, 'You know at Newcastle, I've got that budget which is not obviously great' and he wants more and rightly so," said Waddle, as quoted by the Express.

"But going to West Ham it might be a very similar budget and he says at Newcastle, he's absolutely loved, the fans love him, and rightly so, he's done a great job. He could go to West Ham, lose the first five games and it's like, 'What [are] you doing here?'"

Benitez has demanded assurances from Newcastle that he will receive adequate funds in the summer after working with almost nothing for the previous few transfer windows. Owner Mike Ashley has announced he will give Rafa 'every penny' to spend on players, but that news has been met with scepticism from the fans. 

Waddle continued: "So for him to move it would have to be an unbelievable sort of deal to say, 'I'm allowed to spend a lot of money to bring certain players in I've identified who I'd probably like to bring to Newcastle, who are even bigger players.'

"Where do you wanna be? That is the question for any manager going into West Ham. Where do you want to be? Will it be a relegation battle? Will it be a mid-table, where actually does the club wanna go?"

The same question could be asked of Newcastle United, who need to start spending more money to maintain their push into the top half of the Premier League table.

Waddle added: "If they don't spend, Newcastle, then obviously to get the maximum out of them players again is very difficult, that'll be three years running, with the same basic squad."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)