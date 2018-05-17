Spurs Playmaker Claims Barcelona Have Not Contacted Him About Summer Move

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has rejected claims that he has been contacted by La Liga champions Barcelona over a potential summer move.

Recent reports stemming from Spain state that the Danish playmaker had been in touch with the Catalan supremos, who are still thought to be interested in signing him after supposedly making advances towards him in January.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Eriksen was being looked at as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho back then, but Barcelona managed to snag the Brazilian attacker in a £140m deal. According to Spanish sources, though, a move could still be on the cards, although the player himself has denied having opened any such talks.

“They have not called. It’s just rumours," he told Fyens.

The 26-year-old has been playing for the London outfit since 2013, having joined from Ajax. He has blossomed into one of Europe's most dangerous midfielders, and comes off a very productive personal campaign, in which he recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Meanwhile, former Denmark teammate Thomas Sorensen has also given his take on the links with La Blaugrana, encouraging Eriksen to make the move if an offer is tabled,

"He is a loyal guy, so for him to leave Tottenham it would need to be something special," the former goalkeeper told Omnisport.

"If Barcelona or Real Madrid came calling, he would definitely need to consider it. He would definitely fit in there - he's mature enough now to go to a big club like that with the expectations and playing with other great players.

"He is at the right time now that he's ready for that so, if the opportunity comes and it's possible for him, he should go."

