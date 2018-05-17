Tottenham Midfielder Harry Winks Signs New Deal Until 2023 as Spurs Continue Finalising Contracts

Tottenham have announced their fourth new contract renewal in the past week, with Harry Winks now putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in London until 2023.

Winks is the latest player to commit to Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Davinson Sanchez and Cameron Carter-Vickers also signing new deals just days after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @HarryWinks has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2023.



🙌 #OneOfOurOwn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BT1YsYJVIV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2018

Winks impressed during Tottenham's Champions League run to the round of 16, featuring in the 3-1 win against Real Madrid.

His recent contribution has been disrupted by injury, with the England international's last game for Tottenham coming in the 6-1 FA Cup victory against Rochdale back in February.

Winks finished the season with one assist in 16 Premier League games, also featuring in five Champions League matches.

The news is a boost for Spurs fans, with the future of Mauricio Pochettino currently somewhat uncertain after comments the Argentine made after the 5-4 Premier League victory against Leicester on the final day of the season.