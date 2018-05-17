VIDEO: Atletico Madrid Fans Make Their Champions League Final Allegiances Clear With Liverpool Chant

By 90Min
May 17, 2018

Atletico Madrid won the Europa League in style on Wednesday night, with Antoine Griezmann scoring twice as the the Rojiblancos cruised to a 3-0 win over Marseille.

Celebrations from the match continued onto the streets of Lyon following the match, with Atletico supporters eager to soak in the glory of a fabulous European victory for their club.

And while the focus was certainly on celebrating their own side's achievements, Atletico fans also made no secret of their allegiance in the upcoming Champions League final in which their local rivals Real Madrid take on Liverpool.

As the video shows, Liverpool fans can rely on the support of their Atletico Madrid counterparts when the Champions League final takes place on the 26th of May.

Liverpool have been the surprise story of the Champions League this season, storming their way to the final and scoring 40 goals in the process. 

Atletico fans will be hoping that Mo Salah and company can continue their goal-scoring exploits in the final in Kiev and prevent Real from winning the trophy for a third year in a row.

