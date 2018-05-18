Arsenal Fans React With Skepticism Over Reports Linking Them With Move for Barcelona Starlet

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Arsenal fans can't really be blamed for not buying any rumours regarding their club and Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman only joined the Catalan side last summer, leaving Borussia Dortmund under hostile circumstances for a fee in excess of £100m - but the Spanish champions are reportedly looking to offload him ahead of next season.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

According to Spanish radio station RAC1, Barca are already contacting clubs around Europe to inform them of Dembele's availability. They did stop short of mentioning clubs by name, but Arsenal fans discussed the possibility of the Gunners launching a bid, via reddit.

"Honestly, Messi & Suarez are 31. There is no way they will sell Dembele who is just 21," one user wrote. "And even Griezmann is just 27 years old & he is more replacement for Suarez who has been under-performed during 2 years. And Griezmann is not dribbler like Dembele is." 

Another asked: "Wasn’t Messi just saying he wants Dembele to succeed him at Barcelona?"

Reddit

"We just spent 60 on Aubameyang. A guy with zero resale Value. 100 isn't far-fetched at the rate transfer fees are heading," another user chimed in.


"Still, this won't happen because we are loaded with attacking players. Only chance I could see is if Barca wanted Ramsey, some type of swap + cash."

Reddit

While Dembele has made a slow start to his Barcelona career, it's worth noting that he suffered a terrible injury at the beginning and missed a huge chunk of the campaign. He did score three goals, also assisting six, in 11 league starts this season, which isn't exactly poor given the circumstances.

