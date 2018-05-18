Broken Hart: West Ham Reveals He Is 'Gutted' to Miss World Cup Selection But Vows to Watch as Fan

Joe Hart has insisted he will be cheering on England as a fan this summer, despite being personally 'gutted' to miss out on a spot in the Three Lions World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old was omitted from Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad on Wednesday, with Everton's Jordan Pickford, Stoke City's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope the trio selected ahead of the experienced stopper.

During the initial fallout, the Manchester City loanee, who spent last season at West Ham United after remaining unwanted by boss Pep Guardiola, claimed Hammers manager David Moyes was a critical player in his failure to reach the finals this summer - with the custodian making just 19 league appearances this term.

However, while the dust continues to settle, although Hart remains devastated he will not be part of England's travelling party to Russia this summer, he wrote on his official Instagram page that he will be cheering his country on as a fan during the upcoming World Cup.

"Not going to lie, I’m gutted. After 2 years of trying to make the most of a really tough situation, this is hard to take," the Shrewsbury-born goalkeeper stated.

"I’m proud to have put in the graft and play every minute to qualify with team and have a really important input in that outcome.

"I know what I bring to the team, but it is what it is. Good luck to the team out there, the players know that even though I won’t be there I will have my England shirt on as a fan this time and supporting all the way. No fear, go and smash it."

Which was followed by three lion emojis: "and proud x".

England face Nigeria and Costa Rica on home soil before jetting off to Russia, where they will come up against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium as they try to navigate out of the group stage.