​Man Utd & Tottenham Target Justin Kluivert Slams Ajax & Insists He Will Not Sign New Deal

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Justin Kluivert has insisted he will not be signing a new contract with Ajax this summer after finding out the club attempted to sell him to Tottenham Hotspur last year without his knowing. 

The highly rated 19-year-old, who has one year remaining on his current agreement, has attracted interest from a number of European clubs over the course of this term, with the winger netting 10 goals and grabbing five assists during his 30 league outings for de Godenzonen. 


However, despite the Dutch giants having the reputation of excelling in the nurturing of young talent, the Amsterdam-born teenage sensation revealed to Volkskrant in an explosive interview that he is not prepared to remain at the Johan Cruijff Arena after he was made aware of the club discussing his future with Spurs without being informed. 

“I’m not renewing my contract at Ajax," Kluivert said. "Too much has happened. The decreasing morale, lack of confidence, trying to sell me to Tottenham without me knowing.”

The deal reportedly came about as the north Londoners lured Davinson Sanchez away from Ajax ahead of this season. 


While the €45m switch for the Colombian centre back was being agreed, Spurs were also keen to secure a future move for the Netherlands international in the region of €20m. However, the player rejected the proposal. 

And despite eventually having the final say on the deal, it was not until the 11th hour where he was informed by super-agent Mino Raiola of the discussions.

“I heard that at the last minute," Kluivert added. "That says nothing about Ajax, but about the people in the club. Somewhere it was laughing. 

"You see how the football world works. If you get a little higher, it looks like a game. They do what they want. I now get that feeling again: they do what they want.”

Despite Spurs remaining interested in the player, it seems Manchester United is the most likely destination this summer after Jose Mourinho expressed his desire to work alongside the up and coming starlet. Liverpool too have been linked recently following a report that Jurgen Klopp met with Raiola to discuss possible targets.

