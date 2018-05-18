QPR Welcome Steve McClaren Back as Manager on 2-Year Contract at Loftus Road

QPR have announced the return of Steve McClaren to the club, this time as their manager on a two year contract.

McClaren spent a few months with the club in 2013 on Harry Redknapp's coaching team before leaving to take over the reins at Derby County for the first of his two spells in charge of affairs at Pride Park.

In a statement on the club's website, McClaren said: “It’s great to be back – and it’s a challenge that I’m excited by. I must admit that I’ve followed the club closely over the last five years, because of the three months I had here.





"From the outside, I’ve seen the progress, work and changes that have gone on – especially over the last two years – in streamlining the squad and getting the budget down. The Board and owners deserve credit for that. The introduction of younger players has been a breath of fresh air and it’s exciting for the future.

“I like to play attractive, attacking football – and we’ve got young, hungry footballers here who can play that way. The priority is to win football matches – but we want to win them in a certain style.”