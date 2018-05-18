Report Claims Mikel Arteta Has Agreed Arsenal Terms With Announcement Set for Next Few Days

By 90Min
May 18, 2018

Arsenal's move to make Mikel Arteta their new manager is edging gradually closer, with the latest update claiming that the Spaniard has agreed terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports earlier on Friday claimed that productive talks had been held and Arteta's current club Manchester City were resigned to the likelihood that he would be leaving to take the Gunners job.

The latest on the move comes from Goal, who understand that no contract has been signed but Arsenal are closing in on appointing their former captain and hope to make an announcement in the next few days.

This news comes as BBC Sport's David Ornstein reports that Arteta will have £50m to spend - an amount which he describes as "meagre" compared to the Gunners' Premier League rivals.

It is this low budget which appears to have put off more experienced managers, with Massimiliano Allegri committing his future to Juventus after being unconvinced of the project that Arsenal could offer.

Arsenal are already preparing for the arrival of their new manager by staging a clear-out of backroom staff with Arteta's blessing.


The 36-year-old may be allowed to bring in his own staff although he will struggle to prise any of his current colleagues away from City, as most are loyal to Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis favours a continental management structure which would see Arteta take up a head coach role, focusing on the day to day running of the team while transfers would be the primary responsibility of Sven Mislintat, the club's head of recruitment.

If appointed, Arteta would be the youngest manager in the Premier League and second-youngest in the Football League. Only Notts County boss Kevin Nolan, three months his junior, is younger.

