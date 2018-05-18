'In Shock': Arsene Wenger Reveals Date That He'll Decide His Future Following Arsenal Departure

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has said that he is still in a 'state of shock' following his resignation from the club, and has set himself a date as to when he will decide his next career move.

Wenger managed his final game in charge of the club last week, when Arsenal were 1-0 victors over Huddersfield Town on the final day of the Premier League season.

🗣 “He’s been monumental for the club… he’s a legend in the game and he’ll definitely be missed here. We just wish him all the best for the future.”



- Aaron Ramsey on Arsène Wenger #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/UsQ2M187uo — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018

The 68-year-old Frenchman has admitted that he has had 'more offers than expected', but his immediate future is still up in the air. In fact, he's thought about the future so little that he told the Guardian hasn't even cleared his desk at the Emirates Stadium yet.

Wenger insists that he wants to 'defend' his 'ideas of football', and will make a decision about his future the day before the World Cup starts in Russia this summer.

"It's just too soon to know what I will do next," said Wenger.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I have not even emptied my desk yet and in a way, I am still in a state of shock. I am going to give myself until June 14, the day before the World Cup begins, to decide.

"The question is do I still want to coach, to be on the bench, or is it time to take up different functions? The one thing I can say for sure is that I will continue to work.

"But do I want to continue to suffer as much? I want to continue to defend my ideas of football, that's for sure.

"Spontaneously, I would say I still want to coach, but I can't really say that yet for sure."